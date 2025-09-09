Arrest report reveals more details on DUI crash that killed unborn baby and injured others

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — An arrest report from the Las Vegas Metropolitan police Department has revealed new details surrounding a suspected DUI crash that killed a pregnant woman's unborn baby and injured others on Saturday, Sept. 6.

The report notes that the Dauz family was making a left turn from westbound Windmill Lane to southbound Las Vegas Boulevard when the alleged suspect, Maximilliano Chavez, ran a red light, traveling six miles per hour more than the speed limit of 55 miles per hour into the busy intersection. Tests found the brake was used five seconds leading up to the crash, but only reduced speed to 55 miles per hour.

WATCH | Maximilliano Chavez posts bail in suspected DUI case

Maximilliano Chavez posts bail in suspected DUI case that killed unborn baby

"Mr. Chavez's decision to enter a populated intersection against a solid red traffic signal at speed; without braking, demonstrated a wanton disregard for the safety of others and directly caused the collision," the report states.

When police arrived at the scene of the crash, Chavez explained that he had been driving from the swap meet when his vehicle was "hit out of nowhere," said Chavez.

Chavez admitted to drinking three micheladas and using a THC pen, according to the police report.

"His speech pattern was slurred, mumbled, confused, and slow. His gait was unsteady, and he was crying," a Metro Police officer observed.

Police conducted field sobriety tests that he would fail, according to the report. Police also took blood samples with the use of a warrant for a toxicology examination.

The driver, Chester Dauz, had injuries to his ribs and was transported to UMC Trauma. Rebecca Dauz, the passenger, was 29 weeks pregnant and faced substantial injuries to her abdomen at the time of the impact. She was transported to the hospital, where they performed an emergency C-section. The baby was delivered, but despite all efforts, "Baby Boy Duaz" died.

Rebecca Duaz is still at the hospital with life-threatening injuries. Another passenger, Isaiah, was seated behind Rebecca Dauz and remains in critical condition.

The crash would injure others, including a passenger of Chavez, another driver and passengers in a Toyota, who declined medical treatment.

Investigators concluded, "Mr. Chavez exhibited multiple signs of impairment while operating the Jeep during a collision that resulted in the death of the Dauz family's unborn child, as well as life-threatening injuries to Rebekah and Isaiah Dauz."

Chavez is being charged with reckless driving resulting in death or substantial bodily harm and DUI resulting in death or substantial bodily harm.

Watch the DA's full briefing with media here:

FULL BRIEFING: DA Steve Wolfson speaks to media regarding Maximilliano Chavez case

Chavez appeared in court on Tuesday and posted bail.

He is set to return to court on Sept. 22 at 9:30 a.m.