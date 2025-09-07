Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Suspect in DUI crash that resulted in death of unborn baby appears in court

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Maximilliano Chavez, the suspect in a deadly DUI crash that ended an unborn baby's life on Saturday and left a child in critical condition, appeared in court on Sunday afternoon.

Chavez's bail is set at $250,000 and will have high-level electronic monitoring. He will not be allowed to drive or drink during the case. He will also have an alcohol monitoring device.

Mutli-vehicle crash hospitalizes 4, closes Windmill Ln and Las Vegas Blvd

Chavez admitted to drinking three alcoholic drinks and ingesting marijuana on the day of the crash.

Chavez is set to return to court on Tuesday, Sept. 9.

The mother who lost her unborn baby in the crash is in critical condition.

The child has life-threatening injuries that include a fractured skull and a brain bleed.

