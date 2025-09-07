'This collision will have a fatal number attached to it': LVMPD shares new details on multi-car collision

UPDATE

LVMPD's Lt. Fulwiler held a media briefing Saturday evening to share details on the collision on East Windmill Lane and South Las Vegas Boulevard.

Watch the full media briefing

Mutli-vehicle crash hospitalizes 4, closes Windmill Ln and Las Vegas Blvd

Lt. Fulwiler said that at this time, they estimate 17 people were involved in this incident.

Among them was a pregnant woman, that despite receiving life saving measures to save her fetus, lost her pregnancy. She remains in surgery at this time.

There was also a juvenile victim who was taken for medical care and is now in life-threatening condition.

The driver in this collision appears to have run through a red light while another vehicle was making a left turn on a green light.

The driver of the car that ran the red light showed signs of impairment and was taken to a nearby hospital, where LVMPD says he will be arrested for felony DUI with death, reckless driving, and substantial bodily harm.

“The images you see behind me are the result of poor decision making that are gonna change the lives of a family that they can never get back, and the person that made that decision, their life forever changed.” — Lt. Fulwiler

The area will be closed down for several hours while the fatal detectives continue investigating the collision “so that the driver in this collision can be prosecuted,” according to LVMPD.

"We will be out here for quite a while," Lt. Fulwiler said.

ORIGINAL STORY

A multi-vehicle crash involving three mid-sized SUVs and a minivan on East Windmill Lane and South Las Vegas Boulevard has hospitalized four, according to LVMPD.

Police have shared that two people sustained life-threatening injuries, with the remaining two receiving non-life-threatening injuries. All were taken to a nearby hospital for medical treatment.

The intersection has been completely shut down in all directions, said officials, advising motorists to avoid the area and use alternate routes.

Traffic cameras show that the area remains taped off and vacant at the time of this report.

The area will remain closed until LVMPD wraps their investigation. LVMPD's Traffic Bureau continues to investigate this incident, with fatal detectives responding.