Arrest made in Las Vegas family dispute that left woman dead, two men critically injured

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Jail records reveal an arrest has been made in connection with a family dispute that turned deadly earlier this week.

Police say shots were fired Sunday night during an argument between family members at an apartment near Torrey Pines and Vegas drives. During the dispute, police say multiple firearms were pulled, and all three family members were shot.

WATCH | LVMPD Lt. Robert Price explains the initial details of the investigation:

[FULL BRIEFING] Police investigate deadly family dispute in northwest Las Vegas

Clark County Detention Center booking logs show 53-year-old Christopher Ford has since been booked into jail for open murder and attempted murder.

Police previously said a mother and father in their 50s and their adult son, a man in his 20s, were involved in the argument. The woman was pronounced dead at the scene, while the two men were taken to area hospitals with critical injuries.

It's not clear from jail records whether Ford remains hospitalized. Channel 13 has requested additional documents that should reveal more about the investigation.