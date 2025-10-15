Arrest made in Las Vegas family dispute that left woman dead, two men critically injured

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Jail records reveal an arrest has been made in connection with a family dispute that turned deadly earlier this week.
Police say shots were fired Sunday night during an argument between family members at an apartment near Torrey Pines and Vegas drives. During the dispute, police say multiple firearms were pulled, and all three family members were shot.
WATCH | LVMPD Lt. Robert Price explains the initial details of the investigation:
Clark County Detention Center booking logs show 53-year-old Christopher Ford has since been booked into jail for open murder and attempted murder.
Police previously said a mother and father in their 50s and their adult son, a man in his 20s, were involved in the argument. The woman was pronounced dead at the scene, while the two men were taken to area hospitals with critical injuries.
It's not clear from jail records whether Ford remains hospitalized. Channel 13 has requested additional documents that should reveal more about the investigation.
-
LVMPD responds to illegal shooting in East Las VegasPolice said that multiple residences showed signs of impact upon their arrival, but did not report any injuries at the time.
Man dies after stabbing at Las Vegas park, police investigatingMan dies after Monday stabbing near Doolittle Park in Las Vegas. LVMPD Homicide investigating fatal incident on West Lake Mead Boulevard.
Police: Man in custody after SWAT standoff in east Las VegasLas Vegas police tell us this began as a domestic disturbance in the 5400 block of Eastbrook Drive, near Charleston Boulevard in the east valley.
Police: Suspect at large after fatal shooting in northwest Las VegasPolice believe this to be an isolated incident, but members of the public with any information or surveillance footage to share are encouraged to contact LVMPD