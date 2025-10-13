Shooting leaves one person dead, two others injured in the west valley

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A shooting in the west valley has left a person dead and two others injured on Sunday night.

The shooting happened at the 1600 block of Burningwood Lane, near the intersection of Torrey Pines and Vegas Drive, at around 7:48 p.m.

When authorities arrived at the scene, they came across three people with gunshot wounds.

Medical crews arrived, and at this time, one person has died as a result of their injuries.

Two individuals were transported to a local hospital, and their conditions are unknown at this time.

A suspect has not yet been named.

Homicide detectives will be responding and taking over the investigation.

This is a developing story.