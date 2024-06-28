22-year-old woman identified as last unnamed victim of spree killing in North Las Vegas

NORTH LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The last unnamed victim of a spree killing in North Las Vegas this week has now been publicly identified.

The Clark County coroner on Thursday named Jeannette Faria-Webster, 22, as one of the five people who were found dead in two apartments on Monday night.

Faria-Webster died of a gunshot wound to the head and neck, and her death was ruled a homicide, according to Clark County officials.

Family members gathered at a candlelight vigil on Wednesday evening identified Jeanette, or "Netty" as the girlfriend of Kayla Harris, a 24-year-old Adams State University grad student and basketball player who was also killed.

Faria-Webster and Harris were found dead in a downstairs apartment where police also discovered the body of 20-year-old Christopher Damian. The coroner's office has not publicly identified Damian as a victim, but members of his family confirmed his death to Channel 13.

Damian's mother, Amy, and grandmother Damiana "Anna" Moreno were found dead in an upstairs apartment. Moreno's 13-year-old granddaughter, Olivia, was critically injured in the shooting.

In an email to media on Thursday, the Clark County coroner officially identified Moreno, 59, and Amy Damian, 40, as victims of the shooting. Both women died of gunshot wounds, and their deaths were ruled homicide.

In an updated report on their investigation released Thursday, North Las Vegas Police said the gunman, 47-year-old Eric Adams, was in an argument with his ex-girlfriend (Harris' mother) prior to the shooting.

Police say Adams went into his ex-girlfriend's apartment and shot Harris and Faria-Webster. Christopher Damian was shot, police say, after he heard the commotion and came downstairs to see if he could help his neighbors.

For reasons unknown to police, they say Adams then went upstairs and shot Moreno, Anna Damian and the 13-year-old girl. Two others were inside the apartment at the time and managed to remain hidden before calling 911.

After the slayings, police say Adams took his ex-girlfriend hostage and drove around with her for several hours before she managed to escape and notify a Las Vegas Metropolitan Police officer of what happened. Adams would later die by suicide when confronted by police, officials said previously.

Police said the case is still under investigation and they don't plan to release any additional information at this time.