A recap of the ongoing contract negotiations between the teachers' union and CCSD

LAS VEGAS — Clark County School District and the union representing district educators still have yet to reach an agreement amid their ongoing contract negotiations.

While the District approved two union contracts for support and administrative staff last month, current negotiations with the Clark County Education Association are set to continue into the 2023-2024 school year.

Both parties have accused the other of making "unreasonable demands" at the bargaining table. Union members have accused CCSD Superintendent Dr. Jesus F. Jara of "refusing to pay educators what they deserve," while district officials claim CCEA is using "bad faith, obstructionist tactics" in negotiations.

The union has requested that teachers receive a 10% salary increase for the school year, and another 8% bump for the following year. The request also asks for more contributions to teachers' health insurance deductibles, and an additional $5,000 pay increase for teachers in Title I schools.

Starting salaries for CCSD teachers currently sit around $50,000 per year.

John Vellardita, the Executive Director of the CCEA, claims that the union and CCSD are close to "$250 million apart" in negotiations.

But, where does that number come from? On June 4, the 82nd session of the Nevada legislature passed Senate Bill 231, which allocated $250 million to the district for employee salary increases.

A majority of the tension between both parties seems from the different interpretations of what purpose SB231 serves. Union members claim that money was set aside for educator raises, while CCSD officials say it's not that simple.

Earlier this month, Channel 13 anchor Abel Garcia sat down with Dr. Jara to ask, "Why not just give them the raises?"

Dr. Jara says his primary concern is making sure teachers get paid properly for their experience and degrees, and making sure salaries are similar to what teachers may be making in other, similar states.

"I think the philosophy on a salary schedule is something we have to come to an understanding on," he said. "Teachers need to be paid for their experience and their degrees, and I think how we get there is something obviously that needs to be addressed at the bargaining table. So, it's not about not paying them, even though that's what you hear — it's about how we pay them."

In an effort to connect with families about their concerns, the district announced its plans to host "Java with Jara" events ahead of the school year.

The first event was flooded with dozens of protestors.

Dr. Jara acknowledged the stalled negotiations but said "compromise" at the bargaining table would ultimately help ease tensions.

A second event in Henderson was canceled the following day.

“I think it’s disrespectful. We’re educators. We teach the children in our community, and he’s basically slapping us in the face,” said Jessica Jones, a CCEA member.

On July 26, the district was able to reach a tentative agreement with the Clark County Association of School Administrators and Professional—Technical Employees, which represents principals, assistant principals, and central office administrators. The agreement includes a salary scale increase (10% for year one followed by another 2% in year two), column advancement in both years, health benefits contribution increase (8% for year one and 5% for year two), as well as various internal compensation adjustments.

While the announcement was promising, many teachers were frustrated by the news as the standstill at the bargaining table continued.

“I’m not saying give the Union everything they’re asking for — and I want to stress that. It’s a negotiation. Two sides come together, but the superintendent started off with those negotiations very slowly and he’s done a lot of delaying tactics," said Leonard Lither, a CCSD teacher and parent.

At a press conference on July 29, teachers' union leadership confirmed that union members would be taking a vote on a possible "work action" if an agreement was not reached. He said the "action" would take place on August 26, but would not be "district-wide" and would "only affect certain schools."

"In order for CCSD to meet the proposals we've had on the table, there has to be a settlement in the neighborhood of $480 million," said Vellardita.

The following Monday, July 31, CCSD filed an injunction against the union in Clark County District Court.

"This action is based on the CCEA’s threats, which were publicly reiterated this weekend, to engage in 'work actions', clearly amounting to a strike, if a contract between the CCEA and the district is not reached by August 26," officials said in a press release.

Court records show that the district said it was "crystal clear" in Nevada law that a strike, or a threat of a strike, was unlawful.

Lawyers representing the union would appeal to a judge the following week to "end this politically-driven lawsuit at the earliest possible moment."

"The district has seven days to respond to that," Vellardita told Channel 13.

Another tentative agreement would be reached while the two parties clashed in court. This time, unions representing CCSD support staff — which include bus drivers, specialized program assistants, and food service workers, among other roles —

would reach an agreement with the district, granting a $15 per hour wage for union members, a salary scale increase, a healthcare increase, and other various internal adjustments.

On the first day of school, teachers across the valley held rallies on a variety of CCSD campuses, holding signs and chanting to raise awareness for the ongoing dispute.

During the most recent school board meeting on Thursday, the CCSD Board of Trustees walked out of the meeting twice due to an overwhelming presence of protestors. Police would eventually inform protestors that the meeting was over, and trustees would late re-enter the room to address the agenda.

"If they want to continue disrespecting us, that's fine," said Marie Neiseiss, president of CCEA. "But we are letting the community know we're fighting every day to ensure every child has a licensed educator in front of them, but that can only happen if we pay our educators."

The union and district will meet again at the bargaining table next week on August 17 and 18.