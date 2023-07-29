Teachers' union hints at possible 'work stoppage' if deal is not reached with CCSD

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Teacher's union leadership has hinted at a "possible work stoppage" if no agreement with Clark County School District is reached.

At a press conference on Saturday, John Vellardita, the Executive Director of the Clark County Education Association, warned that teachers could take a vote on what he called a "work action" on August 26. Vellardita says the stoppages would not be district-wide, but would "affect only certain schools."

However, he did clarify that teachers would be on the job for the first day of school on August 7.

CCEA members making some noise right now at the Rio. Press conference coming up soon. @KTNV pic.twitter.com/JGWp4A8rE5 — Bryan Horwath (@bryanhorwath) July 29, 2023

"These decisions weren't made lightly, they were done with a heavy heart," he said during the conference.

He added that the union and CCSD are "close to $250,000,000 apart" in their negotiations. "In order for CCSD to meet the proposals we've had on the table, there has to be a settlement in the neighborhood of $480 million."

The proposals, the union says, include a 10% raise in the first year and an 8% raise in the second year. It also includes a request for more money for special education teachers and for those working with economically-disadvantaged students.

Starting salaries for CCSD teachers currently sit around $50,000 per year.

Misty Waller, a Kindergarten teacher at Sister Bailey Elementary School, says it's time for CCSD to "show teachers the money."

"Pay the teachers. Pay us now," she said. "We deserve it, we work hard for you, pay us."

In an emailed statement sent after the press conference, the district says it hopes the union doesn't encourage sick-outs, work actions, stoppages, or any other label that amounts to a strike. In a possible sign of progress, the district noted that "progress" was made during recent negotiations, a notion that Vellardita seemed to agree with at least partially.

"After those negotiation sessions, there was, in our opinion, a recognition on the part of the school district that they have to address some of our key demands," he said.

Negotiations are set to continue on August 17 and 18.