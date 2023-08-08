Clark County teachers' union asks judge to dismiss school district's lawsuit

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Lawyers for the Clark County School District teachers' union on Tuesday asked a Southern Nevada judge to dismiss the school district's legal action against the union.

The argument hinges on whether or not the Clark County Education Association and its educators have threatened a strike — which would be against Nevada law. School district lawyers argue they have, and filed a legal action asking a District Court judge to stop them.

In Tuesday's court filing, lawyers for the union asked the court to "end this politically-driven lawsuit at the earliest possible moment."

Union educators and leadership are aware that it's illegal for them to formally strike, lawyers argued in the filing, but maintain the comments cited by the district as evidence of an imminent strike are insufficient for an injunction.

In lieu of a strike, union leadership have discussed a possible "work action." The recent court filing outlines more clearly what that might entail.

Clark County teachers are contractually obligated to work 7 hours and 11 minutes per day — but teachers often work "well beyond" that time period to meet with parents and students or support extra-curricular activities, union lawyers stated.

A "work action," they argued, "would mean the District gets, every day, exactly what it bargained for and what it pays for: 7 hours and 11 minutes. The District has no claim on work beyond those hours."

Beyond outlining their case that the teachers' union's comments during ongoing contract negotiations with CCSD don't amount to a threat of striking, union lawyers pleaded with the court to exercise restraint in considering the district's lawsuit.

"It would be manifestly unfair and unnecessary to issue an injunction against CCEA ordering it to obey laws it has not broken and does not appear imminently poised to break," they argued.

Why is it against the law for teachers to strike in Nevada?

The first strike by teachers in Nevada happened in the 1960s and led to a new state law creating what's called "impasse arbitration." It makes striking illegal and mandates that employers and unions must argue in good faith. "Good faith" bargaining hasn't legally taken place unless both parties meet at least four times. After that, they can make a case that they're at an impasse and want to go to arbitration.

