Java with Jara CCSD event cancelled amid union protests

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A second day of protests happened Wednesday as negotiations between the Clark County School District and the Clark County Education Association appear stalled.

Dozens of CCEA union members showed up outside Romano Mercato Italiana in Henderson where Superintendent Jesus Jara was set to hold another Java with Jara event- but the event was canceled.

CCSD officials sent Channel 13 the following statement:

Due to the ongoing bad faith, bullying tactics of harassment, and intimidation by CCEA leadership, the property owner and business for the venue scheduled for today’s community conversation, have respectfully requested that the event not be held there. The school district will contact tonight's guests, and the meeting will be rescheduled.



The ongoing tactics by the leadership of the CCEA, the teacher’s union, are causing businesses eager to host these conversations to have to worry about interruptions to their business operations. These underhanded tactics do not get teachers the raises they deserve but only serve to alienate members of the community wishing to dialogue with the superintendent while supporting local businesses.



Superintendent Jara will continue meeting with members of our community and families to hear their feedback regarding the education of the children of our community.

The owner of Romano Mercato Italiana said the restaurant is located in a residential area and they are under a homeowner’s association. The HOA told the restaurant they had to cancel the event after seeing Tuesday’s protests outside Sambalatte.

Union members who protested Wednesday say they feel disrespected by the superintendent.

“I think it’s disrespectful. We’re educators we teach the children in our community and he’s basically slapping us in the face. He won’t come and meet with us at the table. He’s disrespecting us in the press, today he called us all bullies. It’s totally unacceptable,” said Jessica Jones, a CCEA member.

At issue is the union's request for a 10% salary increase with another 8% bump the following school year plus a demand for contributions to health insurance deductibles. The union is also asking for a $5,000 pay increase for teachers in Title I schools, among other things.