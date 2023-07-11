CCSD hosts Back to School Fair, Java with Jara ahead of next school year

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The Clark County School District is hosting events ahead of the 2023-2024 school year.
"It may be summer, but it's never too early to prepare for the next school year," said CCSD in a tweet.
It may be summer, but it's never too early to prepare for the next school year. ✏️ 🎒 Visit with @ClarkCountySch representatives and other organizations at the @CoxComm Back to School Fair to give your student the best head start for returning to school. #WeAreCCSD pic.twitter.com/k8k0h6XXvM— CCSD Engagement Unit (@CCSDEngage) July 10, 2023
CCSD's Back to School Fair will be held at multiple locations. Officials said over 30 booths will be present.
The locations and times are as follows, provided by the district:
The Boulevard
Saturday, July 15
11 a.m. to 3 p.m.
3528 S. Maryland Parkway
"Immunizations available on site"
Galleria at Sunset
Saturday, July 22
11 a.m. to 3 p.m.
1300 W. Sunset Road
Meadows Mall
Saturday, July 29
11 a.m. to 3 p.m.
4300 Meadows Lane
"Immunization will be available on-site"
Downtown Summerlin
Saturday, August 5
9 a.m. to 1 p.m.
1980 Festival Plaza Drive
The booths are said to include CCSD representatives, community agencies, nonprofit organizations and more.
For more information, CCSD provided this website.
The district is also hosting "Java with Jara" community meetings.
The meetings aim to discuss issues that matter to the community and their families. Officials said space will be limited and to register. The first 20 people will be allowed in per location.
Sambalatte
July 18, 2023
4:30 p.m.
750 S. Rampart Blvd Suite #9 Las Vegas, NV 89145
Ramanos Mercato Italiano
July 19, 2023
4:30 p.m.
2016 Via Firenze Suite #110, Henderson, NV 89044
Moapa Education Support Center (MESC)
July 25, 2023
6 p.m.
17 1/2 Lincoln Ave, Moapa, NV 89025
Panera Bread
July 26, 2023
6 p.m.
1520 E. Craig Rd, North Las Vegas, NV 89030
Starbucks
July 27, 2023
6 p.m.
7050 S. Durango Drive, Las Vegas, NV 89113
Dam Roast House
August 2, 2023
8 a.m.
554 Nevada Way, Boulder City, NV 89005
Savor Coffee
August 4, 2023
1 p.m.
6811 S. Eastern Ave #104-D,
Las Vegas, NV 89119
Starbucks
August 9, 2023
8 a.m.
1925 N. M.L.K. Blvd, Las Vegas, NV 89106
Founders Coffee
August 10, 2023
8 a.m.
6410 S. Durango Dr. Suite #100, Las Vegas, NV 89113
Caffeine Machine
August 17, 2023
8 a.m.
4520 S. Hualapai Way, #109, Las Vegas, NV 89147
Viva Las Arepas
August 24, 2023
7:30 a.m.
1616 S. Las Vegas Blvd Unit 120 Las Vegas, NV 89104
Laughlin Jr/Sr High School
August 28, 2023
6 p.m.
1900 Cougar Dr, Laughlin, NV 89029
Starbucks
August 29, 2023
6 p.m.
6381 Centennial Center Blvd, Las Vegas, NV 89149
Jolt Coffee at the Center
August 31, 2023
9 a.m.
401 S. Maryland Pkwy, Las Vegas, NV 89101
To register, the district provided this website.