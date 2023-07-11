CCSD hosts Back to School Fair, Java with Jara ahead of next school year

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The Clark County School District is hosting events ahead of the 2023-2024 school year.

"It may be summer, but it's never too early to prepare for the next school year," said CCSD in a tweet.

CCSD's Back to School Fair will be held at multiple locations. Officials said over 30 booths will be present.

The locations and times are as follows, provided by the district:

The Boulevard

Saturday, July 15

11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

3528 S. Maryland Parkway

"Immunizations available on site"

Galleria at Sunset

Saturday, July 22

11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

1300 W. Sunset Road

Meadows Mall

Saturday, July 29

11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

4300 Meadows Lane

"Immunization will be available on-site"

Downtown Summerlin

Saturday, August 5

9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

1980 Festival Plaza Drive

The booths are said to include CCSD representatives, community agencies, nonprofit organizations and more.

For more information, CCSD provided this website.

The district is also hosting "Java with Jara" community meetings.

The meetings aim to discuss issues that matter to the community and their families. Officials said space will be limited and to register. The first 20 people will be allowed in per location.

Sambalatte

July 18, 2023

4:30 p.m.

750 S. Rampart Blvd Suite #9 Las Vegas, NV 89145

Ramanos Mercato Italiano

July 19, 2023

4:30 p.m.

2016 Via Firenze Suite #110, Henderson, NV 89044

Moapa Education Support Center (MESC)

July 25, 2023

6 p.m.

17 1/2 Lincoln Ave, Moapa, NV 89025

Panera Bread

July 26, 2023

6 p.m.

1520 E. Craig Rd, North Las Vegas, NV 89030

Starbucks

July 27, 2023

6 p.m.

7050 S. Durango Drive, Las Vegas, NV 89113

Dam Roast House

August 2, 2023

8 a.m.

554 Nevada Way, Boulder City, NV 89005

Savor Coffee

August 4, 2023

1 p.m.

6811 S. Eastern Ave #104-D,

Las Vegas, NV 89119

Starbucks

August 9, 2023

8 a.m.

1925 N. M.L.K. Blvd, Las Vegas, NV 89106

Founders Coffee

August 10, 2023

8 a.m.

6410 S. Durango Dr. Suite #100, Las Vegas, NV 89113

Caffeine Machine

August 17, 2023

8 a.m.

4520 S. Hualapai Way, #109, Las Vegas, NV 89147

Viva Las Arepas

August 24, 2023

7:30 a.m.

1616 S. Las Vegas Blvd Unit 120 Las Vegas, NV 89104

Laughlin Jr/Sr High School

August 28, 2023

6 p.m.

1900 Cougar Dr, Laughlin, NV 89029

Starbucks

August 29, 2023

6 p.m.

6381 Centennial Center Blvd, Las Vegas, NV 89149

Jolt Coffee at the Center

August 31, 2023

9 a.m.

401 S. Maryland Pkwy, Las Vegas, NV 89101

To register, the district provided this website.