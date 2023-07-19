CCSD cancels Java with Jara event after Tuesday protests

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A community discussion series is off to a rocky start. Wednesday's Java with Jara was canceled following turmoil at the previous meeting just 24 hours ago.

Java with Jara meetings are scheduled through the rest of July and August. The second meeting must be rescheduled as contract negotiations between CCSD and the teachers' union heat up.

Ramanos Mercato Italiano was set to host this afternoon's meeting. However, CCSD states, "The property owner and business for the venue scheduled for today’s community conversation have respectfully requested that the event not be held there."

The school district blamed "bad faith, bullying tactics of harassment, and intimidation by CCEA leadership" for causing the cancellation.

The series kicked off Tuesday and was met with protests from the teachers' union members in Clark County.

"These underhanded tactics do not get teachers the raises they deserve but only serve to alienate community members wishing to dialogue with the superintendent while supporting local businesses," CCSD said in their statement.

CCSD statement in regards to the July 19 Java with Jara event: pic.twitter.com/OwgF4D9Xl6 — CCSD (@ClarkCountySch) July 19, 2023

The meetings at local coffee shops, intended to connect residents to CCSD's superintendent, are scheduled through August 31. The next meeting is set for July 25 at 6 p.m. at Moapa Education Support Center.

The district said Superintendent Jara will continue to meet with community members and families to hear feedback regarding the education of children.