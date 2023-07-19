CCEA union members interrupt CCSD event with protest, demand better pay

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Union members with the Clark County Education Association interrupted a Clark County School District event on Tuesday and staged a rally to demand better pay, among other things.

Dozens of teachers, with signs in hand, stood outside of Samba Latte in Boca Park, while a ‘Java with Jara’ event was underway. Many of them waited for Superintendent Dr. Jesus Jara, hoping to hear from him directly about the ongoing contract negotiation battle.

“It's unacceptable that we don’t have a contract. I have teachers saying they can get paid elsewhere and that they can get this elsewhere,” said Marie Neisess, president of the CCEA.

Adding to that anger Neisses said is what hasn’t been happening in closed door negotiation meetings – Progress!

At issue is the union's request for a 10% salary increase with another 8% bump the following school year plus a demand for contributions to health insurance deductibles. The union is also asking for a $5,000

pay increase for teachers in Title I schools among other things.

“What they’re asking us to do, what they’re providing, is not sufficient enough to keep our educators. If it’s about students, they need to come with a bigger package for these educators because they’re not willing to stay and work for peanuts. They’re tired of it,” Neisess said.

Superintendent Jara spoke with Channel 13 at Tuesday's event and acknowledged the stalled negotiations. He said compromise would be necessary to ease tensions.

“There are some differences but that’s something also that under the law has to be really addressed at the bargaining table,” Jara said.

For now, teachers say they aren’t sure what to make of the bargaining and are seriously concerned about the upcoming school year if a reasonable agreement can’t be found.

“I love my job. I will be 62 in September and I would like to teach until 70. I’m not one of these guys looking for the exit, but I would like to be compensated fairly for my family’s sake and I would like to be respected,” said Jim Frazee, a teacher with the district for 17 years.

As for the school district, CCSD said it is bargaining in good faith. Some contract talks took place a couple of weeks ago and another round of those conversations are expected to take place in the coming days.