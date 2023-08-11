'No contract, no peace': CCEA members filled CCSD Board meeting to voice concern during public comment

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — CCSD Board of Trustees left their meeting after CCEA members chanted Thursday evening.

The board returned just after 5:30 p.m. but walked out a second time. Board members are now back inside the room around 6 p.m, but left again.

At 6:21 p.m., board members walked back in the room after most members had walked out. The agenda was addressed. The meeting was adjourned around 6:30 p.m.

WATCH IT LIVE:



Disputes over teacher contracts between both parties are continuing.

"If they want to continue disrespecting us, that's fine," said Marie Neiseiss, president of CCEA. "But we are letting the community know we're fighting every day to ensure every child has a licensed educator in front of them, but that can only happen if we pay our educators."

Over the past couple of weeks, teachers have continued rallying across the valley. CCSD's Board of Trustees is meeting right now to discuss several topics, including teacher pay.

Many educators are planning to voice their concerns during public comment.

The latest salary proposal released by the district offers a nearly 7 percent increase in year one and then another 1 percent adjustment in year two. The teacher's union has been pushing for a 10 percent pay bump in the first year and another 8 percent in the second year.

13 INVESTIGATES: Clark County School District, teachers union have long history of contract controversy

The district also proposed raising starting teacher pay to $52,556 this year. The starting salary is currently around $50k.

The union is adamant that the $250 million allocated in Senate Bill 231 belongs to the educators. They say the latest contract proposal feels like a "slap in the face."

Some told KTNV's Kelsey McFarland they have several side gigs to keep up with bills despite having a masters degree, and they want their pay increase to keep up with inflation and the rising cost of living in Southern Nevada.

"Teachers are trying to figure out how to raise money just to get to their jobs," said Elizabeth Adler, English and Spanish teacher. "To support their families."

"All teachers need to come together, and we need to fight union — non-union teachers; it's our time right now," said Ron Hoffman, Cram Middle School teacher. "We need to get it right now."