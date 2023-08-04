CCSD Superintendent Jara talks safety, teacher pay, student success

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — We are now just days from the new school year and still, a number of questions remain.

I talked with CCSD Superintendent Jesus Jara for some answers as the summer winds down.

Dr. Jara touched on a number of topics, including the bitter battle between the district and its teachers over a salary contract. But, we begin with his focus on student success.

I asked Dr. Jara what his top priority is for this upcoming school year.

"Student achievement, number one. Our teachers I hear from them and our principals. When you look them, they feel overwhelmed...​​ So we're invested in a lot of special development in our teachers. We've put a lot of systems in place in this district in the last two years since we've come back.

STUDENT ABSENCES

Another priority for the superintendent are students who are constantly absent.

He says they are working to strengthen and implement policies where if you are a high school or secondary student and you are absent more than 10 days a semester, you do not get credit.

TEACHER SALARIES

When asking Jara about teacher salaries, I mentioned that the county is four days away from the first day of school.

ABEL GARCIA: You've mentioned it before, that teachers deserve raises. Why not just give it to them?

DR. JARA: Well it's not that simple... ​​I have a concern, that we all do, you hear it all the time from educators that have been in the system for 15 years, 11 years, that are not getting paid what a 2-3 year teacher, who is in the collective bargaining agreement from California, that gets placed and making $70,000 a year. But a teacher here in Clark County, that has been here their entire career, may not be making anywhere near that...then they're mentoring a newer teacher. So I think the philosophy on a salary schedule is something we have to come to an understanding on. Teachers need to be paid for their experience and their degrees and I think how we get there is something obviously that needs to be addressed at the bargaining table. So, it's not about not paying them even though that's what you hear. It's about how we pay them.

In the meantime, the Clark County School district has filed a complaint, preventing the CCEA from striking in violation of state law.

The next bargaining sessions are in just two weeks.

SCHOOL SAFETY

With class starting next Monday, parents and families are raising concerns about the safety of CCSD campuses.

In my sit-down with Superintendent Jara, I also asked him what he is doing to make students and staff feel more comfortable to show up at school.

"Keeping our kids safe. Keeping our educators safe. Very proud of the work of the Governor and his office. We worked together on passing his bill in looking at it and the authority of the teacher, children that were misbehaving or made others feel unsafe, they may need a different environment. So we're really certainly going to implement that, Jara said."

Assembly Bill 285 strengthens punishments for students who repeatedly disrupt class with violent behavior or distribute controlled substances.

Dr. Jara says all 40,000 CCSD employees now have panic buttons.

He says when there is an emergency an employee can hit their button and an administrator, along with CCSD police, will be immediately alerted.

Jara also says they are raising the campus monitor pay and strengthening training to increase supervision on school campuses.