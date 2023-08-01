Clark County School District reaches contract agreement with education support staff

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Less than a week before the new school year starts, the Clark County School District announced a tentative agreement with unions representing district support staff.

The school district's Board of Trustees is expected to review the proposed contract between CCSD, the Education Support Employees Association and Teamsters Local 14 at its Friday board meeting.

Both unions also need to put the proposed agreement to a vote from their members, district officials noted in a news release.

CCSD officials say the agreement reached Tuesday is "the result of months of negotiations." It includes the following:



$15 per hour minimum for all support professional positions

Salary scale increase: Year one: 8.65% increase in compensation (inclusive of the 1.875% increase that was already provided as of July 1, 2023) plus one-step advancement on the salary schedule; Year two: 2% salary increase plus one-step advancement on salary schedule.

Healthcare increase: Year one 15% increase to CCSD’s contribution; Year two increase of 5%

Various internal compensation adjustments.

The district and both unions are expected to negotiate a separate agreement regarding funds allocated by the Nevada Legislature in Senate Bill 231, which passed in the most recent legislative session.

The Education Support Employees Association represents educational support staff including bus drivers, specialized program assistants, food service workers, skilled tradespeople, facilities maintenance workers and office staff.

CCSD remains in negotiation with unions representing teachers and district police officers.

District negotiations with the Clark County Education Association have been bitter at times, with teachers' union leadership threatening a "possible work stoppage" and the district taking legal action against the union.

