CCSD Grading Reform Initiative focuses on student knowledge, skills than behavior

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The Clark County School District announced its grading reform initiative after hearing constructive feedback from educators from the past year. The district said the change aims to balance educator workflow with student success.

In a press release, the district said Regulation 5121, "outlines the process that ensures student's grades accurately reflect their knowledge and skills by minimizing the impact of non-academic factors."

According to the policy, the grading scale for grades 1-12 will be equal. For example, "A" is a score of 100-90, "B" is 89-80, and so forth.

For kindergarten, there will be a score of "2," meaning the student meets expectations, and "1" meaning "approaches."

The policy emphasizes that students will not be penalized for late work, participation, or responsibility. Behaviors would be reported separately.

“After holding roundtable meetings with educators across the district, we are updating the implementation of the grading policy based on their feedback,” said CCSD Superintendent Jesus F. Jara. “I appreciate the constructive dialogue with our teachers, and we will continue working together to ensure the grading system sets high standards and is equitable while equipping our teachers with a system that reflects their input.”

The district also revised grading guidelines, explaining how late or missing work in all grades will be scored.

"Starting with the 2023-24 school year, we are revising the application of the equitable grading scale at secondary schools, removing it from the assignment level, and instead applying the scale at the quarter grades," CCSD officials said. "This adjustment provides students with opportunities to continue demonstrating improvement in their achievement."

For more information, visit ccsd.net.