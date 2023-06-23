Some parents are 'not surprised' by report saying only half of North Las Vegas students graduated last year

NORTH LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Only about half of students for Clark County School District in North Las Vegas graduated in 2022. That’s according to a quarterly report released this past week.

The teacher’s union Clark County Education Association said the statistic is alarming and said it needs to change.

“Our students are not making gains and it’s alarming to us,” said CCEA president, Marie Neisess.

The report also said proficiency levels in math were measured at 5.7 percent and reading at 22.7 present in North Las Vegas. Some parents who spoke to Channel 13 said they’re not surprised by the statistic.

“I’m surprised it’s not lower,” said parent Jeremy Boyce.

Boyce’s son was attending Mojave High School but he decided to take his child out of the school for a number of reasons.

“The attention to detail from teachers to students just wasn’t there,” said Boyce.

Boyce’s son transferred to a school in Henderson. But for some, moving to a different school isn’t easy.

“With the economic crisis, it’s hard to move,” said parent Francisco Marroqan.

Marroqan’s daughter dropped out of Cheyenne High School in 2022. He said his daughter struggled with mental health leading to poor academic grades.

“The reality is they dropped her from school because of that situation and after that, they didn’t help us,” said Marroqan.

According to CCEA, district superintendent Dr. Jesus Jara made a president to state legislature in March when he said student outcomes were improving but, “you just can’t see it.”

But CCEA officials want change and they believe it starts with teacher retention.

“We do a lot about recruiting educators but even they don’t stay,” said Neisess. “Our students are not making the growth that they should because from kindergarten and above oftentimes they have multiple substitutes instead of a licensed teacher so of course our proficiency rates are going to be low. Our class sizes are the largest in the nation so of course those proficiency levels are going to be low.”

Neisses said it is difficult for teachers to make time for intervention when there are so many students in need. CCEA officials believe new leadership could help change some graduation rates.

“The reason we have such a problem with superintendent Jara is he doesn’t listen,” said CCEA Vice President Jim Frazee. “We’re telling him again and again this isn’t working.”