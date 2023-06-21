Clark County commissioners say CCSD numbers from report 'make zero sense'

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — From homeless students to truancies, a new report from the Clark County School District is raising questions among county commissioners.

Region 2 superintendent, Celese Rayford, presented the data at Tuesday's meeting, but some commissioners say the numbers do not add up.

A report breaking down a number of CCSD topics turned into a debate at the Clark County commission meeting. It addresses three issues facing the school district: the graduation rate, chronic absenteeism and student behavior for quarter one.

"For the class of 2022 in the Clark County School District there was an overall graduation rate of 81 percent which was slightly higher for the class of 2021," Rayford said. "Over 11,000 students have been identified as experiencing homelessness which impacts every Southern Nevada municipality."

CCSD categorizes homeless as students without a permanent residence, but commissioners took issue with the unincorporated area number.

"It continues to say that unincorporated Clark County only has 65 children, that is 65 children, not 650," said county commissioner Marilyn Kirkpatrick. "That makes zero sense. I question how this report is put together."

Rayford said she would have to come back with clarification on how they classify unincorporated areas.

Kirkpatrick also expressed concern about the reporting of student absenteeism. She says those numbers also do not align with the county's and the students the county helps through their programs.

"During this time 36 percent of students in CCSD were chronically absent," Rayford said.

"What we are seeing is not the same," Kirkpatrick said.

"We are not able to make these numbers lay over the top of the numbers we have internally," said county commissioner, James Gibson.

Student behavior was another topic at the meeting.

"If they have experienced acts of violence in the classroom it is worrisome," said Marie Neisess, the Clark County Education Association president.

According to the report, more expulsions and suspensions were reported compared to last year. Neisess said that trouble in the classroom such as acts of violence has led to issues when it comes to teacher retention.

"That is a concern, there are a number of reasons why educators are leaving Clark County but that is one of the reasons why they stay in the classroom or decide to leave, if they have experienced acts of violence in the classroom," she said.

The district is required by law to present the quarterly data to the county commissioners. Kirkpatrick also pushed for more discussion on the topics with the CCSD board to work toward solutions.