CCSD responds to education association doubt of graduation rate numbers

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A recently released report with Clark County School District graduation rates is being called into question by the education association.

Tuesday, CCSD released their quarterly municipal report. The district says it gave the latest data for graduation rates, absenteeism and student behavior during a presentation at the Clark County commission meeting.

However, a number of commissioners raised concerns with numbers in the report. It stated the graduation rate is 81.3 percent.

REPORT: Clark County commissioners say CCSD numbers from report 'make zero sense'

Wednesday, the Clark County Education Association released a statement questioning that graduation rate data.

In a release, the CCEA said, "...the large majority of students are not graduating, academically prepared for higher education, or to enter the workforce. With less than 20 percent of students proficient in math and just 44 percent of student proficient in reading."

The district responded to the association.

"It seems to me in the release they sent out, they took a public officials comment out of context an tried to conflate that into some kind of other," said Tod Story, chief of communications with CCSD. "I do not know what kind of agenda they are after, we are currently in negotiations. It seems to me like it is another series of bad faith attempts to influence negotiations that we are in currently."

Currently, the CCEA and the district are in teacher contract negotiations. When it comes to the questions asked by the county commission, the district says explanations will be presented within three months at another commission meeting.