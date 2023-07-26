School year looming, CCSD still looking to hire hundreds

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — With the 2023-24 school year just days away from starting, the Clark County School District has a lot of teacher vacancies to fill.

There are about 1,100 of these vacancies to be exact. But, CCSD officials say they are expanding a program started in 2017 to recruit teachers internationally.

Known as the J-1 program, the effort was implemented to recruit teachers from the Philippines.

It's now been expanded to include countries in Latin America and Africa.

"Our fill rate right now is about 94%," said Marynet Bernazar, deputy chief of human resources for the district, which is the fifth largest in the country.

"Last year at this time, we were at 92%, so we're heading in the right direction in hiring and onboarding new teachers."

Brian Redmond, director of recruitment for CCSD, said efforts are also being pointed to attract those working in different professions.

In some cases, Redmond said a person with a Bachelor's Degree can take a small number of classes to get a provisional teaching license.

"There's a pathway where, often times, you can take two classes, then you're eligible to enter the classroom," Redmond said.

On the transportation side, the district still needs to hire about 60 school bus drivers.

In all, CCSD operates about 1,900 buses.

Three of the buses, according to the district, are electric and another 26 have been ordered.