Clark County School District orders 15 new, all-electric school buses ahead of 2023-2024 school year

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Clark County School District announced on Tuesday that they have ordered 15 all-electric school buses ahead of the start of the school year.

In October. the district received nearly $10 million in funding from the EPA's Clean School Bus Program to add electric school buses to the current fleet. The district would eventually roll out the first electric bus in January of 2023, halfway through the school year.

According to a news release from GreenPower, the company manufacturing the buses, the Type D all-electric, purpose-built BEAST school buses will help transport 125,000 students daily.

In the 2023-2024 school year, the 15 buses will join CCSD's current fleet of 1,924 buses.

According to White House youth development studies, diesel exhaust from buses produces particulate matter and other pollutants that can cause lung damage and aggravate asthma and other health problems in children.

In a news release, the Biden administration linked diesel exhaust exposure to increased school absences, as well as poor air quality inside classrooms.

According to Biden's national climate adviser, CCSD is among the program's top funding recipients.