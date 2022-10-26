Biden Administration to award $9.9M to Clark County schools for clean-energy buses

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The Biden Administration is set to announce $1 Billion for clean school buses, with $9.9 Million of that going to Clark County School District for 25 buses.

This money comes in the form of rebate awards from President Biden’s Bipartisan Infrastructure Law to replace existing aging school bus fleets with clean buses.

Vice President Harris and EPA Administrator Michael Regan will announce the award as well as provide a six-month progress report on the Biden-⁠Harris Action Plan for Building Better School Infrastructure in Seattle on Wednesday.

According to White House youth development studies, diesel exhaust from buses produces particulate matter and other pollutants that can cause lung damage and aggravate asthma and other health problems in children. In a news release, the Biden administration linked diesel exhaust exposure to increased school absences, as well as poor air quality inside classrooms.