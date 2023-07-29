CCSD needs more special education teachers

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — We are getting down to the wire for the teacher salary negotiations between CCSD and the teachers' union, and now focus is really turning on the need for special education teachers.

As soon as Saturday, July 29, we could know if an agreement is reached.

However, as we gear up for the new year, a big concern is the vacancies in special education departments.

"I know at my school site we have already seen people off the roster or off the master schedule for next year and I have been teaching with them for four or five years," said Galdino Grigeo, a CCSD special education teacher.

Grigeo says the district has recruited teachers from the Philippines through a J-1 visa program.

The district told our team that they were expanding to 450 recruits this year, with more teachers coming from other areas of the country as well.

The teachers' union says more money is needed to pay teachers.

In a previous interview with the Clark County Education Association, I talked with the executive director about the union's efforts to get a 10% increase for all teachers and even more for special education teachers.

"We are looking for an additional 5%," said John Vellardita, CCEA's executive director.

We reached out to the school district about the need for more special education teachers. They sent a statement that reads, in part:

"As we continue negotiating for a pay scale that reflects the value of our hard-working educators, our ongoing advocacy for licensed staff for all children remains a priority.

The district will continue to provide support to our classrooms to ensure that all classrooms are staffed."

Myron Mingo is the program supervisor at Mingo Health Solutions. He works with students with Autism.

He says the vacancies could impact these students even more.

"If it increases classroom sizes it would be less one on one work that the students will be receiving," Mingo told us.

He says the shortage of special needs teachers is a problem around the country and more money may help.

"If the pay increases we can get a consistent batch of special needs teachers here in Clark County then that would greatly help the progress of the students," said Mingo.

The CCEA is set to meet with teachers tomorrow about the latest contract offer from the district.

Afterward, a union spokesperson says they will provide an update on the negotiations during a press conference at 11 a.m. Saturday.

Channel 13 will be there and we will bring you the latest.