Teacher union protests, CCSD backlash has parents worrying about student education

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The spotlight is on negotiations between the Clark County School District and the teacher's union.

After two protests this week at planned "Java with Jara" events with the superintendent, some parents wonder how this will play out when school begins in just weeks.

Katie Baird is a valley resident and parent whose children go to CCSD schools.

Like many others, Baird wonders what the future hold when school starts soon. Right now, the teachers union and the district are negotiating teacher salaries.

Superintendent Dr. Jesus Jara held "Java with Jara" events this week. One in Summerlin sparked a protest by the teacher's union, and a second one was set to happen in Inspirada Wednesday but was canceled due to the protests. Despite that, the demonstration continued.

Meanwhile, parents are all watching it unfold.

"Really hope they can work it out because I don't know what it means if they don't know what the kids will do, I don't know what the teachers will do," Baird said. "What happens if they don't work it out? They don't start school? I do now know what it means."

Before the protests, Moeller sat down with CCEA Executive Director, John Vellardita and asked if a strike was possible. He told me nothing was off the table.

KTNV also spoke to Leonard Lither, who is not only a parent with children in the school district, but also a teacher.

"I really fear about the district just going ahead and thinking there is going to be no consequences and everything is going to be fine and then the teachers strike and the kids just being left out," Lither said.

Teacher union members are set to meet on July 29 to review what the district offers, but the CCEA said it's not close to what they asked.

Lither says this could play a role in students' education if the school does not start on time and worries it could lead to more teachers leaving the district.

"Teachers are going to get other jobs," Lither said. "We are going to get shorter."

The Clark County Education Association provided this statement, "Educators have made it clear that a contract must be in place before the start of the school year. CCEA and CCSD have two more scheduled negotiation meetings before the end of this month, and then on July 29th CCEA members will be meeting to decide our next steps if a contract is still not in place."