Clark County School District claims union negotiations will impact start, end times at 47 schools

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The Clark County School District says it will make adjustments to school start and end times at approximately 47 schools as a result of ongoing contract negotiations with the union representing district educators.

In a news release on Wednesday, district officials accused the Clark County Education Association of making "unreasonable demands" and using "bad faith, obstructionist tactics" in its negotiations with the district.

In response, a CCEA spokesperson wrote that the district "still refuses to pay educators what they deserve."

"It is the height of hypocrisy for CCSD to demand that educators extend their school day without adjusting their pay with a salary increase, especially when the money is there," the union representative stated.

The district and CCEA are in the process of working out the 2023-25 Negotiated Agreement. CCSD claims its efforts to negotiate contract waivers have been met with "additional, unreasonable concession demands" from CCEA.

"As a result, students in some of the most underserved communities will lose approximately 171,000 minutes of instructional time that the district planned to offer," officials stated.

According to CCEA, the district is the one refusing to increase teacher salaries, despite Gov. Joe Lombardo and the Nevada legislature's recent allocation of $250 million for educator raises.

"CCSD Trustees can give Jara a $75,000 raise, hire consultants and lawyers, give President Garcia-Morale’s employer a contract using ESSER III funds, but they can’t give educators a raise," a union representative stated.

A contract waiver agreement is necessary to change a school's schedule from the standard six hours and 11 minutes of instruction time per day, district officials explained. The district had asked for 106 contract waivers impacting approximately 86 schools.

Without those waivers, officials say "some schools will be forced to change their schedules, reducing instruction time for those students and impacting families."

According to district officials, the contract waivers they proposed included additional incentives for the extended time worked at the impacted schools. They estimate cutting instruction time at those schools will impact pay for more than 3,000 staff.

"Educators are not going back to work on the same pay scale while CCSD receives hundreds of millions of additional dollars," CCEA's spokesperson wrote.

CCEA noted that, over the past school year, CCSD lost 2,000 educators and said "parents should be outraged that we are three weeks away (from the start of the school year), and due to these vacancies, there will be 35,000 kids without a classroom teacher — because CCSD refuses to pay salary increase to educators on the scale that we deserve."

CCSD estimates the resulting reduction in work hours from adjusting school start times will result in more than $10 million less in pay for employees at the impacted schools.

Parents of students at impacted schools will be notified by school administrators, officials stated.

CCSD's 2023-24 school year is scheduled to begin on Monday, August 7. CCEA members will meet on Saturday, July 29 "to determine what action to take if there is not a contract in place before the school year starts," the union spokesperson stated.

"In the meantime, CCEA holds firm on its position that Jara should be fired or resign," CCEA added. "Students and educators cannot afford another three years of his failed leadership."

In April, a three-fourths majority of educators polled in a CCEA survey reported they had "no confidence" in CCSD Superintendent Dr. Jesus Jara.

CCEA said the survey was conducted to evaluate whether teachers trusted the district's ability to effectively spend the "historic new funding for public education in Nevada to improve student outcomes."

CCSD called the survey results "a bad faith attempt" by the union to "leverage what little credibility they have left with teachers" amid the ongoing contract negotiations.

This report has been updated since its initial publication to reflect the response from CCEA.