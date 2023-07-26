CCSD reached tentative contract with district administrators; trustees to review

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The Clark County School District's Board of Trustees has to review the agreement and contract between the district and CCASAPE.

The Clark County Association of School Administrators and Professional - Technical Employees represents the district's administrators, including principals, assistant principals and central office administrators.

The tentative agreement between CCSD and CCASAPE was announced Wednesday afternoon.

“On Behalf of the Board of School Trustees, I am pleased that an agreement has been reached with CCASAPE,” said CCSD Board of School Trustees President Evelyn Garcia-Morales. “With less than two weeks from the first day of school, we are excited to continue our focus on student success. This tentative agreement ensures that all our employees receive the compensation they deserve, and the board looks forward to reviewing them at an upcoming meeting.”

According to the tentative contract agreement for the next two school years, the union will be getting a salary scale increase (10 percent year one and two percent year two), column advancement in both years, health benefits contribution increase (8 percent year one and 5 percent year two) and various internal compensation adjustments.

“I appreciate the collaborative and good-faith approach by CCASAPE to work together and honor our hard-working employees for their commitment and focus on student's academic success,” said Superintendent Jesus F. Jara. “Our administrators are often the first to arrive at a school and the last to leave at the end of the day. We look forward to continuing our work together as we continue to focus our efforts on improving student outcomes and achievement.”

“The Clark County Association of School Administrators and Professional-technical Employees is pleased to announce that we have reached a tentative contract agreement with the Clark County School District for 2023-2025, said Jeff Horn, Executive Director. “The CCSD has been committed to negotiating with CCASAPE in good faith over the past several months, resulting in a tentative agreement that will fairly compensate the District's dedicated, hard-working Central Office, Professional-Technical, and site-based administrators. As the new school year begins, these educational and professional leaders are excited to focus on their most important work, which is educating the nearly 300,000 students who will soon be arriving on District campuses.”

The district said they are working to negotiate with other bargaining units such as the Clark County Education Association, the Education Support Employees Association, the Police Officers Association and the Police Administrators Association.