Mother's boyfriend accused of murdering Las Vegas boy found dead in freezer

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Detectives in Las Vegas are investigating the apparent murder of a young child whose body was found in a freezer in an east Las Vegas home on Tuesday, Feb. 22, 2022.

The child has not been publicly identified, but police believe he was killed in early December. The investigation began with a note the boy's mother sent to school with her older child.

.@LVMPD shared the mug shot of 35-year-old Brandon Toseland.



He faces an open murder charge and 2 kidnapping charges after a boy's body was found in a garage freezer at a home in east Las Vegas. https://t.co/fQ6w1QKY4T pic.twitter.com/t1GiWneayM — KTNV 13 Action News (@KTNV) February 23, 2022

Brandon Toseland, 35, was arrested. Police say he and the mother, who has not been identified, were in a dating relationship.

13 Action News is following developments in this case and keeping track of any updates here: