Mother's boyfriend accused of murdering Las Vegas boy found dead in freezer

Travis Jensen, 13 Action News
35-year-old Brandon Toseland appearances in Las Vegas Justice Court on Feb 23, 2022. He currently faces two charges of first-degree kidnapping. (Travis Jensen, 13 Action News)
Posted at 4:20 PM, Feb 23, 2022
and last updated 2022-02-23 19:20:19-05

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Detectives in Las Vegas are investigating the apparent murder of a young child whose body was found in a freezer in an east Las Vegas home on Tuesday, Feb. 22, 2022.

The child has not been publicly identified, but police believe he was killed in early December. The investigation began with a note the boy's mother sent to school with her older child.

Brandon Toseland, 35, was arrested. Police say he and the mother, who has not been identified, were in a dating relationship.

13 Action News is following developments in this case and keeping track of any updates here:

