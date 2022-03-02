Watch
Nevada grand jury may hear boy's body found in freezer case

Mason Dominguez family
Alyssa Bethencourt, KTNV
Family members of 4-year-old Mason Dominguez gather outside Las Vegas Justice Court on Monday, Feb. 28, 2022, where they attended a court hearing for the man accused of killing Mason.
Mason Dominguez family
Mason Dominguez
Brandon Toseland LVMPD (1).png
3.jpeg
Posted at 3:54 PM, Mar 02, 2022
and last updated 2022-03-02 18:54:35-05

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Prosecutors in Nevada filed additional charges and told a judge a grand jury may review evidence that a Las Vegas man held a woman and her children captive, killed her 4-year-old son and hid the body in a garage freezer.

Brandon Toseland's defense attorney, Scott Coffee, told reporters Monday that he wants to review evidence and hear how the boy died.

Toseland was arrested Feb. 22 after a 7-year-old schoolgirl gave her teacher notes saying her mother was being held captive and thought the girl's brother was dead.

FULL COVERAGE: Mother's boyfriend accused of murdering Las Vegas boy found dead in freezer

Coffee acknowledged that police found a large hole dug in recent weeks in Toseland's small backyard. He said Toseland intends to plead not guilty to murder, kidnapping and child abuse charges.

