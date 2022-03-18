Watch
Family invites Las Vegas community to funeral for Mason Dominguez, 4-year-old found dead in freezer

Posted at 12:46 PM, Mar 18, 2022
LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The paternal family of Mason Dominguez, 4, is inviting the community to a funeral to honor his memory.

Dominguez was found dead in a freezer at an east Las Vegas home in February.

His funeral will be at 12 p.m. on Saturday at the Davis Funeral Home on 6200 South Eastern Avenue, according to the toddler's family. They ask that attendees wear white attire.

Documents accuse Brandon Toseland of killing the 4-year-old in early December and placing his body inside a freezer in his garage. Toseland was in a relationship with Mason's mother, Dahsia Maldonado, at the time of the murder.

Through an attorney, Maldonado has laid out accusations that she was abused and kept prisoner by Toseland in his east Las Vegas home.

Police were first dispatched to the house on Feb. 22 after Maldonado sent a note to school with her 7-year-old daughter asking for help. Her daughter's elementary school teacher contacted the police, who then questioned Toseland and Maldonado.

A search of Toseland's home led to the gruesome discovery of the young child's body.

According to Stephen Stubbs, the attorney representing Maldonado, Toseland took Mason into a bedroom, barricaded the door, and refused to let Maldonado see him thereafter.

When Maldonado asked to see her son, Toseland allegedly told her she couldn't because his "freedom would be taken away."

Toseland is charged with kidnapping and open murder. He will remain behind bars and is expected to appear in court again on April 7.

