LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — On Wednesday, the Clark County Office of the Coroner/Medical Examiner determined that four-year-old Mason Dominguez died from blunt force injuries.

Dominguez was found dead in a freezer back in February.

Police believe 4-year-old Mason Dominguez was killed in early December. The homicide investigation began with a note the boy's mother sent to school with her older child on Tuesday, Feb. 22.