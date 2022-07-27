Watch Now
Child found dead in freezer in East Las Vegas died from ‘blunt force injuries', Coroner confirms

Posted at 4:50 PM, Jul 27, 2022
and last updated 2022-07-27 20:23:59-04

LAS VEGAS (KTNV)  — On Wednesday, the Clark County Office of the Coroner/Medical Examiner determined that four-year-old Mason Dominguez died from blunt force injuries.

Dominguez was found dead in a freezer back in February.

CONTINUING COVERAGE: Mother's boyfriend accused of murdering Las Vegas boy found dead in freezer

Police believe 4-year-old Mason Dominguez was killed in early December. The homicide investigation began with a note the boy's mother sent to school with her older child on Tuesday, Feb. 22.

