Attorney shares timeline leading up to murder of a 4-year-old boy

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — 13 Action News spoke to the attorney who is representing Dahsia Maldonado, the mother of the four-year-old, Mason Dominguez, who was found dead in the freezer.

This is how the mom tells him the whole thing went down. We go back to January of last year, this is when Dahsia Maldonado’s husband, Eli Dominguez, died.

Brandon Toseland was a friend of Eli Dominguez. He comforted Dahsia Maldonado after she lost her husband. Their friendship then turned into a romantic relationship and Dahsia moved in with Brandon in March.

Toseland slowly took control over the family to the point that they were trapped. The attorney says Dahsia was locked in a room and separated from her children.

In December of last year, Mason Dominguez went missing. During this time, Dahsia Maldonado and daughter Riley Dominguez were held captive.

At that point, Dhasia had no idea where her son was. She says, back in December Toseland took her son into the master bedroom, barricaded the door, and refused to let her see him.

The attorney says the house was like a fortress. He had locks, window alarms, motion sensors, and other security protection to prevent them from escaping.

The attorney says he took over all her accounts and cut communication with her family.

He says during the captivity, there was never a time when the victim's mother could flee with her children. Most of the time, the family was locked in separate rooms.

Whenever Toseland took Maldonado in the car, he handcuffed her to the armrest, even when taking her daughter to school.

Until February 20, Dahsia Maldonado got to have time with her daughter, Riley Dominguez for the first time since being held captive.

The attorney says during that time Dahsia coached her daughter Riley and eventually gave her a note to take to school and hand to her teacher.

Then on, February 22, Dahsia Maldonado and Riley Dominguez were rescued. Brandon Toseland was arrested. Mason Dominguez was found dead inside of a freezer

Toseland the 33-year-old has now been charged with both kidnapping and murder.

He was arrested on Tuesday after police were dispatched to his home in East Las Vegas.