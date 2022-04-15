Prosecutors seek more time for death review in case of Las Vegas child found in freezer

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Prosecutors have asked for more time for a death review in the case of a 4-year-old boy who was found dead inside a freezer at a home in Las Vegas.

Brandon Toseland appeared in court virtually on Friday. He is accused of killing Mason Dominguez and then storing the child's body inside a freezer.

Toseland may face the death penalty. He's now scheduled to appear in court on May 5 to determine if that's the case. He is also expected to enter a plea.

His hearing on Friday comes as new evidence reveals a history of abuse against 4-year-old Mason Dominguez.

Court records show that Mason's mom had withdrawn him from school in early September at the request of Toseland. According to the documents, Toseland asked he be taken out because teachers would get suspicious of constant bruising on his body.

Just three months later Mason was killed.

Pictures obtained by 13 Action News outline what happened the night of Feb. 22, when police found his small body.

Detectives believe Mason had been in the freezer for at least 10 weeks. Court documents also show that Toseland went to great lengths to conceal the boy's murder including digging a hole in his backyard. Police believe it may have been a potential grave.

According to Mason's mother, Toseland told her that her son was dead on Dec. 17. and that he had woken up in the middle of the night to see Mason not breathing. Authorities say Toseland never called the police to help revive Mason.

