Mental issue raised in the case of Mason Dominguez, 4-year-old found dead in freezer

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The man accused of killing 4-year-old Mason Dominguez is scheduled to appear in court on Thursday morning.

Police say Brandon Lee Toseland killed Mason and placed his body in a freezer inside of his home. Police located Mason’s body in February.

At his last court appearance, Toseland’s public defender at the time, Scott Coffee, shared with 13 Action News that Toseland planned to plead not guilty. Coffee said he believed the case called for a review of Toseland’s mental health.

“The first thing is, there has to be a determination of whether somebody’s competent to face the charges,” said Chip Siegel, an attorney in Las Vegas.

Siegel shared that Toseland’s attorney would have to prove his client had some sort of mental disease that caused him to have a delusion at the time when police say Mason was killed.

Toseland’s attorney would also have to prove that Toseland did not know what he was doing or did not understand the nature of his alleged act was legally wrong.

“The one that people always get scared about is not guilty but by insanity. Well first, that’s rare. That’s exceptionally rare and that’s a difficult needle to thread,” Siegel said.

Toseland has been charged with kidnapping and murder.

Court records show he hired a new attorney in March.