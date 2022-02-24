Mental health possible factor in case of Las Vegas man accused of killing toddler, lawyer says

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — It was a quick appearance in court Thursday morning for Brandon Toseland, the man accused of killing his girlfriend's son and putting the boy's body in a freezer.

The 33-year-old has been charged with kidnapping and murder in connection to the death of 4-year-old Mason Dominguez.

Public defender Scott Coffee says they are looking into Toseland's status and determining if mental health could have been a factor. For now, Toseland is expected to reappear in court on Monday morning.

He was arrested on Tuesday after police were dispatched to a home in east Las Vegas. Once they arrived, they questioned Toseland and his girlfriend, who is also the biological mother of baby Mason.

Their responses led the police to the gruesome discovery.

The mother says, back in December, Toseland took her son into the master bedroom, barricaded the door and refused to let her see him.

Weeks later, he told her he could not show Mason because his “freedom would be taken away."

