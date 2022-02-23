Child's death under investigation by Las Vegas police

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Homicide detectives with the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department are investigating the death of a child in the eastern part of the Las Vegas Valley, police announced on Tuesday afternoon.

According to police, the child was killed in the 4300 block of Saddle Brook Park Drive (near Lamb Boulevard and Carey Avenue). Police described the homicide as "domestic related."

LVMPD did not immediately provide the child's age or release any suspect information. Lt. Ray Spencer is expected to answer questions at a 6:30 p.m. press conference.

