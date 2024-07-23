Get ready for the new school year with these events in Southern Nevada

SOUTHERN NEVADA (KTNV) — It's that time of the year again! Back-to-school season is here.

From free school supplies to free dental care, get ahead of the upcoming semester with these events around Southern Nevada.

Lee’s Family Forum Back-To-School Bash

Lee’s Family Forum and the Henderson Police Department are holding their annual Back-to-School Bash on July 25. Students in grades K-12 can fill their backpacks with free school supplies.

In addition to school supplies, there will also be games and activities – and teams like the Henderson Silver Knights, Vegas Knight Hawks, Vegas Thrill, and the Las Vegas Desert Dogs.

Students must be present to receive school supplies.

Dates, Time, & Locations



Thursday, July 25 | 5 p.m. – 8 p.m. | Lee’s Family Forum, 200 South Green Valley Parkway, Henderson, NV 89012

Cox Back-To-School Fairs

Cox Communications is holding free back-to-school fairs that offer backpacks and school supplies for students 18 and under on July 13, July 20, July 27 and Aug. 3 while supplies last. Free and low-cost immunizations will also be offered by Smith’s and First-Person Care Clinic on July 20 and Aug. 3.

The fairs will also include opportunities for parents and students to meet with school representatives to have questions answered on registration, learning opportunities, and enrollment.

Dates, Time, & Locations



Saturday, July 13 | 11 a.m. – 3 p.m. | Galleria at Sunset, 1300 West Sunset Road, Henderson, NV 89014

Saturday, July 20 | 11 a.m. – 3 p.m. | The Boulevard Mall, 3528 South Maryland Parkway, Las Vegas, NV 89169

Saturday, July 27 | 9 a.m. – 1 p.m. | Downtown Summerlin, 2025 Festival Plaza Drive, Las Vegas, NV 89135

Saturday, Aug. 3 | 11 a.m. – 3 p.m. | Meadows Mall, 4300 Meadows Lane, Las Vegas, NV 89107

Clark County Free Back-To-School Fair

Clark County is offering free school supplies and backpacks for children in kindergarten through sixth grade at two back-to-school fairs on July 29 and July 30.

Students must be present to receive school supplies.

Dates, Time, & Locations



Monday, July 29 | 4 p.m. – 7 p.m. | Walnut Community Center, 3075 North Walnut Road, Las Vegas, NV 89115

Tuesday, July 30 | 4 p.m. – 7 p.m. | Pearson Community Center, 1625 West Carey Avenue, North Las Vegas, NV 89032

Liberty Dental and Future Smiles Free Dentalcare

Liberty Dental Plan and Future Smiles are partnering to offer uninsured Clark County students free dental care for Children’s Dental Day on Aug. 7. The event includes free dental screenings, fluoride varnish applications, select emergency services, and other oral health services.

This is only applicable for Clark County School District students, ages 0-20 years.

Call (702) 799-1204 to schedule an appointment.

Dates, Time, & Locations



Wednesday, Aug. 7 | 7:50 a.m. – 5:30 p.m. | Nevada Women’s Philanthropy (NWP) Dental Wellness Center, 5630 Coley Street, Las Vegas, NV 89146

