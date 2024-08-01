2,000 Las Vegas foster children get back-to-school supplies

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Clark County teamed up with several partners to provide back-to-school supplies to roughly 2,000 foster children on Wednesday.

The event's kickoff at the F1 Grand Prix Plaza hosted more than 1,000 people and it's expected that more than 2,000 foster children will get school supplies, backpacks and shoes for the 2024-25 school year.

Clark County Commissioner Jim Gibson and Clark County Commission Chair Marilyn Kirkpatrick talked about the need to help foster kids in the valley in the video below.

Back-to-school event for Clark County Foster Kids

“Clark County has been at the forefront of foster parent recruitment, but equally important is the focus on retaining current foster caregivers by alleviating some of the financial pressures they face,” said Clark County Family Services Director Jill Marano. “The Annual Back-to-School Giveaway not only supports children in foster care but also significantly eases the financial strain on their caregivers during these challenging economic times.”

Some of the sponsors for the back-to-school giveaway event include Formula 1 Las Vegas Grand Prix, Picerne Real Estate Group, Raiders, Lazy Dog Town Square, Goettle Air Conditioning & Plumbing, Canyon Ridge Christian Church, Foster Change, Clark County Commissioners Jim Gibson and Marilyn Kirkpatrick, and CASA Las Vegas.

With such a big need in our community for foster parents, you can learn more about becoming one here. Families from all backgrounds are needed.

