'Slime Your Librarian' event to give out free backpacks, school supplies

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The Las Vegas-Clark County Library District is hosting a back-to-school "slime week" at participating locations starting next week.

The free events include arts and crafts, music and giveaways of backpacks and school supplies. Plus, students will get the chance to slime their favorite librarians at five locations.



Thursday, July 25, 5:30 p.m., West Charleston Library (6301 W. Charleston Blvd.)

Saturday, July 27, 11 a.m., Windmill Library (7060 W. Windmill Ln.)

Wednesday, August 7, 3 p.m., Rainbow Library (3150 N. Buffalo Dr.)

Friday, August 9, 10:30 a.m., Centennial Hills Library (6711 N. Buffalo Dr.)

Monday, August 12, 3 p.m. Whitney Library (5175 E. Tropicana Ave.)

All the events are free and open to the public, but seating may be limited and supplies will be available on a first come first serve basis.

You can find more event details and specified "slime times" for each location here.