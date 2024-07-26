Watch Now
Event to give 1,000 Las Vegas children free school supplies

The community event will also provide free vaccinations.
This year, the average family is expected to spend close to $60 more on school supplies than they did just two years ago, according to the National Retail Federation.
LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A Las Vegas-area community event will give 1,000 children free school supplies for the coming school year.

Councilwoman Olivia Diaz joined with La Campesina 96.7 FM to put on the event, which is scheduled for Saturday, July 27 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the East Las Vegas Community Center at 250 N. Eastern Ave.

"We are excited to collaborate with Councilwoman Olivia Diaz on this important event," said Rene Morales, manager of La Campesina 96.7 FM. "By providing essential school supplies and resources that families often have to trudge around town to receive or have access to, we aim to support our community's families and help our children start the school year with confidence and the tools they need to succeed."

Free vaccinations will also be available and all members of the community are invited to attend.

