Nevada teachers can get up to $500 for school supplies through DonorsChoose, NDE partnership

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Students throughout Clark County are back to school in a month, and that means teachers are busy preparing their classrooms and making sure they have what they need for a successful school year.

To help teachers, the Nevada Department of Education and DonorsChoose have partnered to give up to $500 to teachers for eligible projects.

Tips for back to school shopping

The DonorsChoose Grant Program dedicates $10 million to provide resources to Nevada classrooms with funding made possible by Senate Bill 339.

"The DonorsChoose Grant Program exemplifies Nevada's commitment to investing in our education system and empowering our dedicated educators," said Gov. Joe Lombardo. "We recognize that well-equipped classrooms are essential for student achievement, and this program aligns perfectly with our vision for a brighter educational future in the Silver State."

The grant program will provide Nevada public school educators with up to $500 in funding for their projects, which can cover classroom resources such as supplies, technology and instructional materials.

RELATED: A closer look at why teachers are pushing for higher pay

"After spending 30 years as a Clark County educator, I know how often teachers and support staff come out of pocket for classroom supplies. While there is still more work to be done, this initiative will help educators keep more money in their pockets, while ensuring our classrooms have the resources they need for children to learn," said Sen. Marilyn Dondero-Loop, who sponsored Senate Bill 339.

To qualify, participants who create a new project on DonorsChoose must teach PreK-12 in a Nevada public school, ensure the project's total goal is under $1,000 and apply the campaign code "NEVADA." A full list of requirements can be found HERE.

Selected projects will receive a $690 donation, which will cover up to $500 in resources, and are anticipated to be funded within one week of posting.