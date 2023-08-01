Vegas Stronger Champion: Teacher Superstore

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The Public Education Foundation's Teacher Superstore helps teachers bridge the gap when it comes to school supplies for their students.

"Sixty-one percent of [Clark County School District] students show up for the first day of school and they don't have any of the supplies the teachers have requested," Riley Caspersen of the Public Education Foundation tells Channel 13. "Families are more worried about putting food on the table, or paying for their housing, so they aren't really able to supply those school supplies, and that's falling to our teachers."

Donations from the community help stretch every dollar spent here.

The Public Education Foundation, located at 6001 S. Decatur Boulevard, helped 6,000 teachers last year through back-to-school drives, community partnerships, and the Teacher Superstore. They estimate that for $26, a teacher can buy about $500 worth of supplies. For example, a box of notebooks worth up to $65 elsewhere can be purchased for about $7 here.

Wayne Witt was at the store to stock his classroom at Johnson Junior High School.

"Often I have under-served students and students that need help," Witt told Channel 13. "I don't want them to feel like they have to ask, but that it's already there for them."

Caspersen encourages all teachers to visit the Teacher Superstore website to learn more.

"We are open with extended hours during back-to-school time," she explained. "We really encourage all teachers in Clark County School District to come down and see what supplies you can get for your classroom because this is really a resource for our teachers and the students who count on those teachers to get the supplies that they need to learn."

For their support of teachers, who in turn support students, Jeff Giles of Findlay Automotive Group recognizes the Public Education Foundation Teacher Superstore as this month's Vegas Stronger Champion.

"Findlay Automotive Group is so excited when we heard about PEF and what you guys do," Giles told Caspersen. "I've heard that you supply 6,000 teachers every year, which is incredible, and this place is just amazing. Just giving them the school supplies that they need so that they don't have to come out of pocket so much, and so the kids have the tools they need to be able to learn, it's just a wonderful thing, and we want to highlight you as our Vegas Stronger Champion."

Caspersen responded, "Thank you so much, we're so grateful for donors like Findlay Automotive Group because it's really what keeps this program going and what makes it possible for our students and our teachers to get the supplies they need. Thank you so much for this gift, we are going to put it to good use for all of our teachers and students here in Clark County."

The Public Education Foundation also runs a scholarship program, giving away more than $6 million to CCSD students last year. Additionally, they have a Teacher Pathways program to help CCSD employees who want to become full-fledged teachers with tuition and support.

Learn more at the Public Education Foundation's website.