Worried about Back to School? A Nevada psychiatrist offers his tips for a smooth transition

(KTNV) — As the back-to-school season approaches, many students and parents are preparing for the new academic year. While it can be an exciting time, it can also be challenging for some students.

Dr. Tim Jeider, psychiatrist and co-founder of Nevada Mental Health, emphasizes the importance of checking in with students about their mental state as they head back to school.

"The checking-in process is about validating the emotion," Jeider said. "Just because your kid is freaking out, you don't want to dismiss that. You want to address it and say, 'However, THAT happened last year.' Highlight the successes that they have had so that way you can build on their strengths."

To motivate students, Jeider suggests using a reward system rather than punishment.

"That's going to go a lot further than punishing," he said. "Oh, you missed school, you're grounded. Hey, you made it to school, here's a reward. Figuring out how to motivate with positive reinforcement is going to get a lot better success than negative punishment."

In addition to these insights, here are a few more expert tips to ensure a smooth and stress-free transition back to school:

Establish a routine

Create a consistent schedule for your child that includes time for homework, extracurricular activities, and relaxation. This can help reduce anxiety and provide a sense of stability.

Communicate openly

Encourage your child to talk about their concerns or fears about the upcoming school year. Being a supportive listener can help them feel understood and less isolated.

Set realistic goals

Help your child set achievable academic and personal goals for the school year. This can give them a sense of direction and purpose.

Stay involved

Keep in touch with your child’s teachers and school staff. Being involved in their education can help you stay informed about their progress and any potential issues.

For further information on mental health resources, visit Nevada Mental Health’s website.