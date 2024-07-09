Help foster youth with school supplies through Clark County's donation drive

CLARK COUNTY, Nev. (KTNV) — Back-to-school preparations are underway for the upcoming academic year, and Clark County Family Services is asking the community for help by providing school supplies for foster youth.

A Back-to-School Supply Drive for foster youth will be going on from July 8 to July 29 through Clark County's donation center, Peggy's Attic.

“Children in foster care often face numerous challenges, but with the right support and resources, they can thrive academically and personally,” said Clark County Family Services Director Jill Marano. “Your donations will help ensure that these kids start the school year with the tools they need.”

Family Services said providing donations helps reduce financial stress on foster and relative caregivers, and they help offset back-to-school expenses—particularly for foster families that care for sibling groups.

Some of the supply items requested are backpacks, disinfectant wipes, paper towels, tissues, and gallon Ziploc bags.

They're also requesting personal items such as new socks and underwear for youth ages 5-18.

They are also accepting monetary donations.

To arrange a donation, you can call Peggy's Attic at (702) 455-5424.

For more information, you can also visit Clark County Family Services' webpage here.