Watch Now
Local NewsBack To School in Southern Nevada

Actions

Help foster youth with school supplies through Clark County's donation drive

To arrange a donation, contact Peggy's Attic at (702) 455-5424.
Back to School Innovations in School Supplies
Gene J. Puskar/AP
FILE — This is a display of back to school crayons and markers in a Staples in Pittsburgh, Wednesday, July 18, 2018. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)
Back to School Innovations in School Supplies
Posted at 4:26 PM, Jul 09, 2024

CLARK COUNTY, Nev. (KTNV) — Back-to-school preparations are underway for the upcoming academic year, and Clark County Family Services is asking the community for help by providing school supplies for foster youth.

A Back-to-School Supply Drive for foster youth will be going on from July 8 to July 29 through Clark County's donation center, Peggy's Attic.

“Children in foster care often face numerous challenges, but with the right support and resources, they can thrive academically and personally,” said Clark County Family Services Director Jill Marano. “Your donations will help ensure that these kids start the school year with the tools they need.”

Family Services said providing donations helps reduce financial stress on foster and relative caregivers, and they help offset back-to-school expenses—particularly for foster families that care for sibling groups.

Some of the supply items requested are backpacks, disinfectant wipes, paper towels, tissues, and gallon Ziploc bags.

They're also requesting personal items such as new socks and underwear for youth ages 5-18.

They are also accepting monetary donations.

To arrange a donation, you can call Peggy's Attic at (702) 455-5424.

For more information, you can also visit Clark County Family Services' webpage here.

Back-to-School Donation Drive for Foster Youth

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Back to School