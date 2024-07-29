Clark County looking to hire school crossing guards

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The new school year is just weeks away and Clark County is looking to hire crossing guards to help keep students safe.

The Crossing Guard Company, which is a division of All City Management Services, is hosting job fairs this week. Crossing guards work one hour in the morning and one hour in the afternoon. The specific time depends on the school zone that guards are working in. The job pays $17 an hour.

Applicants must be at least 18 years old and pass a background check.

The hiring events are listed below.



Monday, July 29

2 p.m. to 4 p.m.

North Las Vegas Library, 2400 Deer Springs Way



2 p.m. to 4 p.m. North Las Vegas Library, 2400 Deer Springs Way Wednesday, July 31

11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

East Las Vegas Library, 2851 E. Bonanza Road



11 a.m. to 1 p.m. East Las Vegas Library, 2851 E. Bonanza Road Thursday, August 1

11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Enterprise Library, 8310 S. Las Vegas Boulevard



11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Enterprise Library, 8310 S. Las Vegas Boulevard Friday, August 2

11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Clark County Library, 1401 E. Flamingo Road



11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Clark County Library, 1401 E. Flamingo Road Friday, August 2

10 a.m. to 12 p.m.

Sahara West Library, 9600 W. Sahara Avenue



10 a.m. to 12 p.m. Sahara West Library, 9600 W. Sahara Avenue Monday, August 5

11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Rainbow Library, 3150 N. Buffalo Drive

Applicants must also bring two forms of identification or a valid US passport.

One document must be either a driver's license or identification card issued by a state or outlying territory of the U.S., ID card issued by federal, state or local government agencies or entities, school ID card, voter registration card, U.S. military card or draft record, military dependent's ID card, a Native American tribal document, or driver's license issued by a Canadian government authority.

The second document must be either a U.S. Social Security account number card, Form FS-240, Form FS-545, Form DS-1350, original or certified copy of a birth certificate issued by a state, county, municipal authority or outlying territory of the United States, a Native American tribal document, Form I-197, Form 1-79, or an employment authorization document issued by the Department of Homeland Security.

If you can't make it to a hiring event, you can look up available positions here.

The Clark County School District's 2024-2025 school year is scheduled to begin on August 12.