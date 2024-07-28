LIBERTY Dental Plan, Future Smiles hosting free dental care event for CCSD students

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Wednesday, August 7 is Children's Dental Day.

To mark the occasion, LIBERTY Dental Plan of Nevada is partnering up with Future Smiles to host a free dental care event for uninsured children in the Clark County School District.

The free event will include on-site dental screenings, fluoride varnish applications, and select emergency services.

The event is scheduled for Wednesday, Aug. 7 from 7:50 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.

It will be at the Nevada Women's Philanthropy Dental Wellness Center, which is located at 5630 Coley Street.

If your child is a CCSD student, you can call (702) 799-1204 to schedule an appointment.