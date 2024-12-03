Watch Now
13 InvestigatesSeaQuest

Actions

SeaQuest declares bankruptcy amid calls from animal activists to close

SeaQuest at The Boulevard mall
Tampopo
Colorful Jellyfish on dark background
SeaQuest at The Boulevard mall
Posted
and last updated

(KTNV) — SeaQuest, the company that runs a chain of shopping mall-based indoor wild animal petting zoos, has filed Chapter 11 bankruptcy.

This comes just weeks after an undercover investigation by the Humane Society of the United States revealed dangerous conditions for the animals and employees.

You can watch the full extent of their findings here:

Undercover investigation at SeaQuest Las Vegas reveals dangerous encounters

SeaQuest has already closed locations in Texas, Virginia, Connecticut, and Colorado this year. Five locations remain open.

This is a developing story, and we will update this report as more information is made available.

You can follow all of our reporting on SeaQuest at ktnv.com/seaquest.

SeaQuest | 13 Investigates

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

13 Investigates - Send us a tip
Do you have a story idea or tip for 13 Investigates? Fill out the form below.
Are you willing to go on camera?

HOW TO WATCH