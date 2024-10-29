Texas SeaQuest closes, five locations still open across U.S.

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — In the wake of animal abuse allegations, another SeaQuest location has closed.

On Monday, People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals announced the SeaQuest location in Fort Worth, Texas has closed its doors. When looking at SeaQuest's online list of locations, Fort Worth was no longer listed.

According to PETA, they received reports of abuse at that location from three former employees who said two sharks likely died due to starvation as a result of stress in a cramped tank as well as fish dying due to suffocation, toxic levels of ammonia, and inadequate living and shipping conditions.

About two months ago, PETA sent those complaints to the Tarrant County district attorney's office asking authorities to open an investigation.

The Humane Society of the United States is also celebrating the location closing and sent Channel 13 the following statement, which reads in part:

"Another SeaQuest closing its doors is welcome news for the Humane Society of the United States, and we urge them to send all the animals neglected in their care to accredited sanctuaries, rather than to other SeaQuest locations or similar attractions ... Families expose their children to unacceptable, dangerous levels of harm every time they step foot in a SeaQuest and hundreds of other places like it all over the country." Alex Gamez, Texas staate director of the Humane Society of the United States

According to SeaQuest's website, they are now operating only five locations in the United States.



Las Vegas, Nevada

Layton, Utah

Folsom, California

Roseville, Minnesota

Woodbridge, New Jersey

13 Investigates has been following allegations of animal abuse at the Las Vegas location for nearly a decade.

In February, we partnered with ABC News, as well as ABC affiliates in Sacramento, California and Saint Paul, Minnesota, and found that nine SeaQuest locations were cited more than 80 times in the past five years by federal and state government agencies for issues ranging from potential disease hazards to the inadequate care of animals, which in some cases led to animal deaths.

At least five former SeaQuest employees have spoke to us since we began investigating. In Las Vegas, employees saw things like a turtle with shell rot, an iguana with scale rot, birds missing most of their feathers, and many sick and

injured reptiles.

SeaQuest accused by former employees, guests, animal advocates of exploiting animals for profit

Several complaints have been filed with Clark County Animal Protection Services.

In March, the Humane Society of the United States called on Clark County commissioners to stop wild animal interactions at SeaQuest. No action has been taken and the attraction remains open.

You can follow all of our reporting on SeaQuest at ktnv.com/seaquest.