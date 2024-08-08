SeaQuest CEO Vince Covino stepping down

LAS VEGAS (KTNV — As the embattled aquarium attraction, which 13 Investigates has been covering for nearly a decade, continues to be hit with allegations of animal mistreatment and deaths, and employee and customer injuries at its locations across the country, SeaQuest founder and CEO Vince Covino has announced that he's stepping down.

In a short video to employees shared with 13 Investigates by ABC10 in Sacramento, Covino on Wednesday announced his departure, saying he'll be taking a new job at another, unnamed company.

In the video, Covino says, "I’ve loved connecting animals and humans – millions of times, upon millions. My next calling is to connect humans and humans. And so that’s the role I’m getting into."

SeaQuest has not responded to our request for comment on Covino's exit.

Sources tell 13 Investigates he'll be replaced by Aaron Neilson, SeaQuest's current chief financial officer.

Covino said in the video to employees, "I have so much love and have been through so many difficult things as we’ve had our fair share of challenges. Some of those I’ve brought on myself just through mistakes but as you know always doing my best. I’m thrilled with the direction this company is moving going forward. I have no doubt in the abilities of Aaron. I’ve never worked with a more effective and empathetic executive in my life. I’m thrilled to have him as our CEO and I believe he will do a better job than I have done."

In response to the current CFO being named as Covino's replacement, PETA Foundation General Counsel Brittany Peet released a statement:

"Good riddance to Vince Covino, whose sleazy petting zoos are responsible for scores of animals’ deaths, but moving the money man into the top spot shows that SeaQuest will keep prioritizing profits over animal protection. Since SeaQuest locations in Colorado, Connecticut, and Georgia closed down under pressure from PETA and the public, the chain needs to read the writing on the wall, shut its doors, and send the animals to reputable facilities."

PETA's ongoing campaign against SeaQuest "has included numerous complaints filed with federal and state authorities regarding many injuries to customers and egregious animal welfare issues, including animals who drowned, were burned, were intentionally deprived of food, or were stomped or crushed to death by customers, among other horrors. SeaQuest Littleton in Colorado shut down in February 2024, and SeaQuest Trumbull in Connecticut and SeaQuest Stonecrest in Georgia both shut down in 2023. PETA also helped prevent SeaQuest from opening locations in Florida, New York, and North Dakota."

SeaQuest Las Vegas is located in the Boulevard Mall. 13 Investigates has been exposing concerns about the attraction for seven years with our most recent report airing in February as part of a national collaboration with ABC News.

In March, the Humane Society of the United States called on Clark County commissioners to stop wild animal interactions at SeaQuest. No action has been taken and the attraction remains open.

HSUS Director of Captive Wildlife Laura Hagen released the following statement on Wednesday: