Clark County commissioners called on to stop wild animal interactions at SeaQuest

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Wild animals forced to interact with the public. It's a practice the Humane Society of the United States says must stop as the animal welfare organization asks Las Vegans to be the voice for animals at a controversial attraction.

SeaQuest currently has seven locations across the country. That's down from nine after recent closures of locations in Connecticut and Colorado following numerous complaints and USDA citations.

The Las Vegas location at the Boulevard Mall remains open and now, the HSUS is counting on Clark County leaders to force change or shut SeaQuest down.

SeaQuest accused by former employees, guests, animal advocates of exploiting animals for profit

In a windowless space at the Boulevard Mall, SeaQuest sells public interactions with wild animals.

"They attract parents who want to show a great time for their kids--a birthday party, a VIP hands-on with an otter, with a sloth, with wallabies. All animals that should not ever be handled, especially by children," said HSUS President and CEO Kitty Block.

In addition to the entrance fee, guests at SeaQuest pay extra to feed, pet, and swim with exotic creatures.

To encourage the animals to eat from paying guests' hands, "They consistently asked me to starve the animals," said former SeaQuest Las Vegas employee Lillian Gagnon.

SeaQuest accused by former employees, guests, animal advocates of exploiting animals for profit

Gagnon and many other former employees report that sick and injured animals go without veterinary care, animals are stressed by public interactions, and employees are discouraged from reporting bite incidents.

"It was nothing short of traumatizing for me," Gagnon said. "I still have nightmares about the things that I saw there."

The Humane Society of the United States says it's time to wake up.

"Wild animals are just that," Block said. "They're wild. They're not your dog. They're not your cat. They can hurt people. They hurt children. It's not because they're intending to do it. They're wild animals and a lot of the time, they just want to get away from you."

HSUS also says wild animals can spread viral, bacterial, fungal and parasitic infections that pose serious health risks to people.

HSUS' Action Alert provides a link to email Clark County commissioners, urging them to prohibit public contact with wild animals in our community.

13 Investigates reached out to SeaQuest for comment but they did not respond.

SeaQuest is in Clark County Commission Chairman Tick Segerblom's district. We asked him about the HSUS call to action and he says he is looking into it.

We anticipate further response from him next week.

